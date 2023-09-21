Southeast Texas nonprofit One Hand One Love Outreach is outgrowing their limited space

The One Hand One Love Outreach is a nonprofit that offers food and resources for families in need.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A Kirbyville woman is continuing a legacy and a dream she shared with her late mother by helping families in need in Southeast Texas.

Yvonne Alford told 12News donations of clothes and canned goods have left their storage shed bursting at the seams and the nonprofit in desperate need of a larger space.

"We really could use a commercial building, that is our main thing something bigger. It's a 12x30 foot building and when you get all these clothes donations, canned food donations it's like we have no place for it," said Alford.

The nonprofit has helped more than 1,000 families since 2012 according to Alford.

They step in during the holidays with food and toys. Most recently, they've stepping in to help after the wildfires.

"Anybody that needs clothing, needs household items, needs toys, come see me, call me I'll meet you with whatever sizes you need," Alford said.

Alford started the organization with her mother, Lina Kay House.

"We started it in 2012 and my mother and I, we always talked about making it legal and making it a non profit. But when she passed away I carried that on and made it come true," Alford told 12News.

It's a legacy she wants to continue, but space is in short supply.

"We've even had to rent a storage unit the other day because we've run out of room. The money that we're renting the storage with, that's money we could be helping somebody with," said Alford.

The nonprofit hopes for a space of their own eventually.

"It's sad to say we have all these buildings and nobody's using them. But nobody wants to donate one either," Alford said.