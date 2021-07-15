Southeast Texas on trend with national spike in 2020 opioid overdose deaths

A lot of factors contributed to the record number of deaths and drug use in 2020, such as social isolation, trauma and job loss. Tie this in with the rising spread of synthetic drugs, and the country's drug problems are reaching all-time highs.



"Well, just the pandemic has been hard on everybody, it really has," treatment service director with Land Manor Inc., Carl White said.



It's been especially hard on drug users.



"A lot of people have a lot of trauma, so they try to medicate their trauma, and that's what makes a drug like fentanyl so popular," White said. "It's good at medicating that trauma. So, no feeling, I don't have to feel."



The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is now seeing the effect in unexpected places. People are using pill presses, which allows them to produce the drugs right from their homes.



"And they make them look like other pills," Captain Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sherriff's Office said. "They make them look like something you would get a prescription of. We've seen fentanyl. That’s created in what you call four bars, which is the Xanax but it's actually fentanyl."



Holmes said the best intel for stopping distribution, is from the community.



"We really are dependent on the intel we receive on the streets, but also are depending on our neighbors to monitor what’s going on in their neighborhood because no one knows better what goes on on your street than you," Holmes said.



The City of Beaumont saw a 14 percent increase of opioid overdoses in 2020. The statistics for 2021 are frightening as well, which shows a 30 percent increase to where things stood at this time a year ago.



Those who recover push White to keep helping



"That’s what makes me keep going, you know the success," White said. "They’re not all failures, they’re successes."