Southeast Texas mourns the loss of longtime community leader Norman Reynolds Sr.

Reynolds served many different police departments throughout Southeast Texas, primarily as Police Chief.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas is mourning the loss of a longtime community leader.

Norman Reynolds Sr., 82, died Tuesday July 18, 2023 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont according to his obituary.

Reynolds served in different police departments throughout Southeast Texas. He was the Chief of Police for Griffin Park, Sergeant at Port Neches Police Department, Woodville Police Chief, Port of Beaumont Police Chief and the Lumberton Police Chief and City Manager where he retired from after 20 years.

Reynolds was born in in Tyler, Texas in 1941 and he graduated from Port Neches High School, his obituary states.

His obituary says that he stood out as a football star in high school as well as boxing, which he fought for the Texas State Title in.

He was in the United States Air Force from 1959-1963. After that, he briefly worked for Texas U.S. Chemical in Port Neches.

He started working part time a the Chief of Police in Pearidge, Texas in 1965 and worked there into the early 1970's until returning to Southeast Texas.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves. Richard Vaughn will be officiating. The burial will be at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.