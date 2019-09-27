BEAUMONT, Texas — A group of Southeast Texas mothers is going above and beyond to help the people cleaning up after Imelda.

Sarah Carlock has been driving around in her minivan to bring a little bit of kindness to the people working to recover in the September Texas heat.

The mother of three saw a need and decided to fill it, taking her kids along with her. She said it's been an emotional experience.

Carlock said she had the "Most mom thought ever. Snacks and food while they're working."

In the beginning, she was paying for it all out of her own pocket.

But when she posted her mission on social media asking other Southeast Texas moms to take their kids and join in supplies started showing up.

"If a bunch of people do a small thing it can make a really big change," Carlock said.

She admits she's not much of a hugger, but she's been met with warm reactions as she delivers the ice cold drinks.

PayPal Donations can be sent to paypal.me/sarahwalleckcarlock

Donations can also be mailed to Sarah Carlock at Northpoint Community Church, 420 S. Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77707.





