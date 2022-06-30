Southeast Texas mom warns against drunk driving ahead of 4th of July weekend

She lost her 3-year-old son in a drunk driving accident on July 4, 2018. Now, she's urging others to be safe on the roads ahead of the holiday weekend.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Millions of Texans are expected to hit the road for the 4th of July weekend.



Along with wet roads, there is a risk of drunk drivers.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 201 people died in drunk driving crashes from July 2 to July 6 in 2020.

A Southeast Texas mom who lost her 3-year-old son in a drunk driving accident on July 4, 2018, is urging others to be safe on the roads ahead of the holiday weekend.

Sierra Neville and her children were on their way home from the Beaumont 4th of July fireworks show in 2018 when a drunk driver forever changed their lives.

"It's not easy," Neville said. "Especially losing a child to someone else's actions you had no control over."



It will be four years on July 4, 2022, since Neville’s 3-year-old son Landon was killed after their car was hit by a drunk driver on franklin street in Beaumont.



She said he ran multiple stop signs and was speeding when he hit their car.



"I just saw this light just come and the vehicle started spinning and all kinds of stuff," Neville said.



The impact of the crash killed Landon after Neville said he broke his neck on the seatbelt.



Her 2-year-old daughter at the time, Amari, suffered brain injuries and was hospitalized for some time after the crash.



"This time of the year is just hard for me. I try to remain strong but at the same time, it's a trigger so I do get weak around this time," Neville said.



Casie Harris with Mothers Against Drunk Driving said if you're out drinking this weekend or any time for that matter, make the right decision.



"The average DWI costs about $15,000, so if you compare that to the cost of an Uber or a Lyft you're looking at like 20 bucks," Harris said.



Harris said many young people have lost their lives to drunk driving over the years, especially in the summer months.



She said underage drinkers should do more than just avoid drinking and driving.



"Don't get in the vehicle with someone that's been drinking. One drink is too many," Harris said.



Neville said she's all about people having a good time- but wants them to be responsible, too.



"You know you want to be social. It's OK to drink but just know your limits. Definitely don't get behind the wheel," Neville said.

Orlando Morris is serving an 18-year prison sentence for that wreck that killed Neville’s son Landon.



She said he was 10 days away from his fourth birthday when he was killed.