Southeast Texas man fighting for housing after being evicted amid pandemic

At the corner of an Orange County neighborhood is where you will find Matthew Leblanc at his wits' end.



"I'm 31 years old. I've never been this down, never and I always made a way and I can't figure a way," Leblanc said.



LeBlanc is among the more than 10 million across the country to fall behind on his bills due to the financial strain of the pandemic. Three weeks ago, the bills finally caught up to him and he was evicted from his apartment.



"What are we suppose to do? I don't understand,” LeBlanc said. “It's almost like they want everybody to start being a crook. I don't understand how we are suppose to make it? How are we suppose to survive?"



A federal eviction moratorium was put in place last year to keep people housed. However, back in February a Texas federal judge ruled that the moratorium was unconstitutional, giving local judges the power to decide if landlords could resume filing for evictions.



"It sort of things that just resumed which unfortunately is very unfortunate. Every eviction is unfortunate," said Judge Rodney Price, Justice of Peace #4 Orange County.



In LeBlanc’s case, he said his former landlord evicted him due to non-payments. Price signed off the eviction, saying each circumstance is different.



"Failure to pay rent, some are due just to the landlord has chosen for some reason not to continue the tenancy, maybe they sold the property, maybe they decided they want to terminate the tenancy," Price said.



For LeBlanc, he said the most disheartening things is that state-funded renter assistance never came in time. Now, he's just hoping that someone else doesn't find themselves in his shoes.



"None of its about us, it needs to be more about the people and less about them because they wouldn't have a job without us,” Price said.