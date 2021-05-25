Southeast Texas leaders reflect on one-year anniversary of George Floyd murder

Two Southeast Texas leaders say they can still feel the pain of watching the murder of George Floyd on their television screens.



“A year later, it's still hunting and disturbing,” said Beaumont NAACP Chapter President Michael Cooper.



For nine minutes and twenty nine seconds, Americans watched the murder of George Floyd. Cooper said it was a somber reminder of that work that still needs to be done.



“It's a sign of reckless behavior that we cannot allow to happen again,” Cooper said.



So, for the last few days left in this legislative session, Cooper is calling for change.



“What we want to make sure is that the entirety of the bill gets passed to the House and Senate, The George Floyd Act,” Cooper said. “So that we can have it as a local law throughout the state of Texas.”



While Cooper is fighting to change things in the state House, Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie is reminding Southeast Texans to not let Floyd’s name go in vain.



“You know, we have had the luxury of being comfortable," Bartie said. "And when I'm saying we, I'm talking about African Americans, who would choose not to involve themselves with things that don't happen in their own backyard."



A sense of comfort Bartie said was shaken by a viral video that has slowly but surely started to produce change.



“And until the conscience of America decides that it's going to respect Black Americans, we are in this boat that has a hole in it,” Bartie said.



They're two Southeast Texas leaders with two perspectives.



“All I know is, we got to remain vigilant because it is still prevalent in our society,” Bartie said.