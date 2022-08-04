Southeast Texas leaders gather to remember lives lost during Child Abuse Prevention Month

Organizations in Southeast Texas are saying that there is no excuse for child abuse, and if you see something, say something.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Several leaders across Southeast Texas gathered Friday to remember the young lives lost as Child Abuse Prevention month continues.

Child Protective Services honored Judge Larry Thorne Friday after his 24-year career as a family courtroom judge.



Many people from the police chief and head of CASA of Southeast Texas all shared their heartfelt stories and memories of the lives he has impacted in and out of the courtroom.

Since he helped bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention month,

CPS threw a huge event at the big fire hydrant in front of the downtown fire museum, bringing in the community to remember the 199 kids who won't have a birthday next year.

“It's been traumatizing at times and a can say there have been times on the bench when I have been emotional,” Thorne said.



The event to shed light on the children who can't speak for themselves.199 children died in the state of Texas, each being represented by a candle at this event during child abuse prevention month. Four of those kids were counted in Jefferson County.

CPS media specialist Shari Pulliam on what the first step should be if spotting child abuse.



“What they need to do is pick up the phone and call 1-800-252-5400. That’s the first step in saving a child’s life. If someone would have done that then there wouldn't have been these 199 candles,” Pulliam said.



According to CPS, there have been 1,500 cases of abuse investigated. 799 of these were confirmed and removed 296 children from unsafe home environments.



“Awareness for what this was about and people to be cognizant of what’s going on around them and doing what they can to protect children and make those phone calls if needed,” Thorne said.



While 350 kids were placed in foster care, this event brought many who are part of the community, built to be advocates for the children and groups present here in Jefferson County.

“It’s a caring community. We have what it takes, all of us, to raise these children. CPS can't do it alone. Law enforcement can't do it alone. CASA can't do it alone. I want you to see the partnership of all the people who care for these children in Jefferson County,” Pulliam said.

If you see something that alarms you, you can call 1-800-252-4500 to anonymously leave a tip that could save a life.