Southeast Texas leaders react to guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin murder trial

After the reading of the Chauvin verdict, many community leaders here in Southeast Texas say they're optimistic about seeing systemic changes.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The murder of George Floyd reverberated throughout the nation from California to New York and here in Southeast Texas.



Just miles from where Floyd once called home, demonstrators took to the streets in a summer of protests our nation hasn't seen since the civil rights movement.

The protests unified people of all backgrounds with peace and with purpose.



After the reading of the Derek Chauvin verdict, many community leaders here in Southeast Texas say they're optimistic in seeing systemic changes.

Those who organized grass roots movements over the summer and law enforcement officers say the murder of George Floyd should have never happened.

Like many across the country, Southeast Texans were keeping a close eye on the Chauvin murder trial. Following the guilty verdict, community leaders and law enforcement are discussing a path forward.

It's the verdict that sent shockwaves across the country. From Minneapolis to Beaumont, reactions are pouring in.

"It gives you hope that there is a bar set now for the accountability and makes you hopeful," said community activist Rachel Bolin.

"It gave us some ambition and some inspiration for the future," said LaDonna Sherwood with the Beaumont's NAACP Chapter.

A feeling long awaited after a summer full of protests in honor of George Floyd across Southeast Texas

Sherwood is hoping that the verdict can lead to widespread policing reform with the passing of the George Floyd Act.

"What we want to see is better community policing, more community engagement, more community oversight,” Sherwood said. “We want to see more police that look like the demographic that they are policing."

Law enforcement officials across the country have condemned Chauvin’s actions, a sentiment echoed even after the trial.

"What he did and what during that incident with Mr. George Floyd should not have never happened and if it would not had happened a life would have been saved," said Jefferson County Constable Christopher Bates.

Bates believes the path forward is community policing, while also weeding those out who are not reflective of the profession.

"Turn in your badge make it easier for us already in law enforcement. Make it easier on the community because this job isn't cut out for people that do not have a genuine love for the community,” Bates said.