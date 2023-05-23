Southeast Texas lawmakers react to AG Ken Paxton calling for House Speaker Dade Phelan to resign

Paxton's demand comes days after videos of Phelan slurring words, appearing intoxicated while presiding over the House were shared across social media.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday called for House Speaker Dade Phelan to resign.

In a tweet from his personal account, Paxton said Phelan was recently "in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication" during a recent session.

The video in question was taken Friday, May 19, 2023.

Here's a video of the incident that Paxton is referring to:

Here is Paxton's complete statement:

"After much consideration, it is with profound disappointment that I call on Speaker Dade Phelan to resign at the end of this legislative session. Texans were dismayed to witness his performance presiding over the Texas House in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication. His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public. Texans were relying on the House to pass critical conservative priorities including protecting the integrity of our elections and preventing Chinese spies from controlling Texas land. His failures as Speaker have created a credibility crisis for all Republican candidates and for our entire Party. While I hope Speaker Phelan will get the help he needs, he has proven himself unworthy of Texans' trust and incapable of leading the Texas House."

Speaker Dade Phelan should resign. pic.twitter.com/ZD920VOt1X — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 23, 2023

Phelan is a Beaumont-native republican who serves as a rep for House District 21, which covers Jefferson and Orange Counties.

This will be his fourth term since assuming office in 2015. State representatives serve 2-year terms.

Phelan was first elected to the Texas House of representatives in 2014. Prior to election as Speaker, Phelan served as Chair of the House Committee on State Affair, as Vice-Chair of the Natural Resources, and as a member of the Calendars Appropriations, and Election Committee.

12News has reached out to Phelan and his press secretary for comment, but they didn't respond in time for this publication.

Texas State Representative for District 22, Christian Manuel, has come to the defense of Phelan.

Here is Manuel's complete statement to 12News:

"These are unfair and unfounded attacks from people who have stated their animus for the speaker already. Also, unless they were on the floor I think their attacks are not appropriate and are slander. We are working more than 16 hour days, and the speaker is only human and is allowed to get tired. The video was taken out of context; as we can see the Speaker speaking clearly in the following frame."

The office of U.S. Congressman Randy Weber, who represents the 14th District of Texas, has declined to comment.

Paxton is currently in the middle of an FBI investigation related to criminal conduct and indictments. He also recently agreed to a $3.3 million settlement with whistleblowers in his office that was going to be paid by tax dollars. Phelan opposed taxpayers paying for the settlement.

Paxton's office also sent this letter to Texas House of Representatives General Investigations Committee Chairman Andrew Murr. In the letter, he called for an investigation into Phelan "for violation of House rules, state law, and for conduct unbecoming his position." He said Phelan presided over the House of Representatives in "an obviously intoxicated state.":