Hispanic Heritage Month | Southeast Texas Latin dancers hosting party with dance lessons, social dancing Friday night

Organizers tell 12News this event allows the community to celebrate Hispanic culture, but people of all ethnic backgrounds are invited and encouraged to attend.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Get your dancing shoes on, Southeast Texas!

Latin dancers from the area are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and the start of fall with a "Big Salsa Autumn Vibes Party" on Friday, Sept. 21 at the Logon Café in Beaumont.

Biguita Hernandez-Smith, Gordon Scott Williams and Chantell Cattell are hosting the event.

The event kicks off at 8:30 p.m. with dance lessons consisting of Salsa, Bachata and Merengue until 9:30 p.m. Social dancing will follow until 12:30 a.m.

Admission to the party is $10 and the Logon Café will provide special deals on drinks.

Hernandez-Smith tells 12News this event allows the community to celebrate the Hispanic culture that exists in Southeast Texas.

But, organizers invite those of all ethnic backgrounds to attend.

"This is not a Hispanic-only event. We do these events, we do these Salsa and Bachata and Latin nights because want to gather the community together," she said.

For those who may feel a little intimidated, Hernandez-Smith says there's no need to worry because this is not an event geared towards professionals.

"It's an event to really have a good time. Let your hair down. Enjoy people," she said.

Williams says he's grateful for community members that make an effort to show up when they host these dance events.

"It's like a family reunion," Williams said. "When we all have a chance to come together and congregate, it's about seeing old friends and catching up."

Williams says dancing has a lot of benefits.

"From health, to social, it's also just fun. It's a way to connect. It's a way to get a glimpse into different cultures, different dances."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.