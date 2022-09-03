Southeast Texas Infusion Center shutting down due to low COVID-19 numbers in the area

The monoclonal antibodies will be transported to local healthcare providers and hospitals so that they are still available for those who may need an infusion.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas Infusion Center will be closing its doors after Friday due to the low number of infections the area has seen lately.

While at its peak, the infusion center was serving up to 80 patients per day. Now, they're having trouble keeping even one infusion bed occupied.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick says this is a good sign that Southeast Texas is headed in the right direction.

"I'm hopeful that this since we've seen so very few cases in the last few weeks that this is actually where we we do see it go away from being from the pandemic phase to the endemic phase," he said.

Judge Branick says if there is another spike in cases, they will be flexible in reopening the infusion center.

The monoclonal antibodies once at the infusion center will be transported to local healthcare providers and hospitals so that they will still remain available for those who might need it.

"If an individual comes down with it and feels the infusion is the right decision for them, then they need to contact either their healthcare provider, family physician, or one of the local public health departments to get a referral," Branick said.