Southeast Texas HVAC company seeks nominations to give away system to a veteran

The yearly campaign, which began in 2019, has helped people from various walks of life and this year the company chose to focus on veterans.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas air conditioning company is planning to give away a home heating and air conditioning system as part of a yearly promotion.

American Air Systems, in partnership with Carrier Enterprises, is planning to give a new HVAC system to a Southeast Texas veteran in Chambers, Jefferson, Hardin or Orange County as part of it's annual "AmeriAirCares" campaign according to a news release from the company.

The company is taking online nominations through October 27, 2023, to find a lucky veteran according to the release.

All nominations will be reviewed by a committee of community leaders to pick who will receive the new HVAC system.

In 2019, Luis Colon, of Beaumont, became the first person to receive a new HVAC system as part of the program.

Carina Kirk, in 2020, was the second recipient.

A Port Arthur family of five, the Wares, received a system in 2021 after having their home flood during Harvey.

Last year a four-time cancer survivor, Monica Roe, received a new system she and her children have lived with limited air conditioning and mold issues for 11 years.

