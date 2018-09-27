BEAUMONT — Students from all over Southeast Texas got a chance to explore their possible future careers Thursday at Ford Park.

Several thousand high school students from 27 districts and 30 high schools all over Southeast Texas visited the third annual Fall 2018 Southeast Texas Youth Career Expo.

"We've noticed that a lot of students they know what their parents do and wat their friends do but there are so many occupations that they've never heard of," said Lauren Van Gerven of WorkForce Solutions.

"So we hope that by having them come out here today... That they will learn about different occupations and maybe consider pursuing a career in them after they finish high school," she said.

Students and potential employers from business all over Southeast Texas were on hand to talk to students about employment with their companies and organizations.

