Southeast Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise as state data shows downward trend

Nearly a year into the pandemic, statistics are piling up and painting a harsh reality for many to watch, including Jasper County Judge Mark Allen.

BEAUMONT, Texas — State data shows Southeast Texas hospitalizations going up, but the rest of the state shows a downward trend.

During the pandemic, Southeast Texas' coronavirus numbers have taken a few weeks to reflect trends seen statewide. Health leaders believe it has everything to do with people letting their guards down



"Thus far, I've lost 50 lives in my county," said Jasper County Judge Mark Allen.



"To me, that is unacceptable, and we need to do everything we can to keep those numbers from growing even by one other person," Judge Allen said.



If there is one promising sign, it's that Southeast Texas’ 14 day moving average, mortality rate and new cases appear to be dropping.



"So in order to keep it control we still need to do the same basic thing, no question. We can never get away from that as of right now," said Dr. Msonthi Levine, Golden Triangle Internal Medicine.



The internal medicine doctor said it has gotten easier to treat patients with COVID-19. That alone has reduced our mortality rate.



"We have a better sensitive in terms of who needs aggressive treatment, and who doesn't need aggressive treatment,” Levine said. “Certain follow-ups, certain surveillance of patients who may have been into the ER, coming into the doctor office. We have better protocols in place."



Statewide COVID-19 cases peaked on Jan. 20 and hospitalizations have started falling off. That's not the case in Southeast Texas.

"The more we target the vulnerable population of with the vaccinations, I think that should help us in the next month or two," said Dr. Praphul Joshi.



Dr. Joshi, a data analyst for the Jefferson County Health Department, said with time, our numbers should also start declining.



"Typically, it takes about a couple weeks for the cases to rise it takes about two weeks to see any changes or increase of hospitalization, so that is what we're expecting," Dr. Joshi said.

Health experts said it's best to follow CDC guidelines, such as wearing a mask and social distance, even as vaccines become more available.