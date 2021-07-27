Southeast Texas high school bands battling the heat as two-a-days begin

Summer band is taking a marching start this week with 90-degree weather, the beaming sun and no shade. "This summer, we're doing our, what we call, our visual blocks outside from 8 to 11," said Bridge City High School's director of bands Tami Goss. Goss said the heat is challenging, which is why they stress the importance of staying hydrated. "Start 24 hours in advance and drink a lot of water,” Goss said. “For every soda you drink, follow it with two waters. While they're out here, we require them to have a water jug." Goss encourages the students to wear lightly colored clothing, shorts, hats and sunscreen to prevent any physical sickness. "There’s a difference between hot and tired and actually being sick. If they're sick, we make them go over to the shaded area with their water, and we check in on them," Goss said. If it appears the students are overheated, Goss sends them home.

Bridge City head drum major Bree Landry said the band has no complaints. They're just thankful to be back with friends.



"It's hot, but we push through it,” Landry said. “It's different. You build a relationship with people, and it's a good very good learning experience."



Vidor High School band director Kara Philips said they practice inside for the second half of the day for a key element to marching band.



"We do a lot of inside practice so that they can hear better,” Philips said. So, when we're outside, we're a lot more spread out. And so, we do that to learn the music at first. It just gets hot, you know, so the less sweating we can do, the better."



Phillips said success and pushing through adversity keeps her band motivated.



"Throughout all of the things that have happened in the last five years in Vidor-Harvey, Imelda, the pandemic, everything- I think they're just glad to do something that's bigger than themselves and do with their friends," Phillips said.



Goss and Phillips said they’re always sure to take breaks when the students need them and also want to remind people to come out and support the bands on Friday nights.