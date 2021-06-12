Southeast Texas health officials say vaccines, masks are key to avoiding omicron surge

On Monday, a woman in Northwest Texas tested positive for the omicron COVID-19 variant.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — On Monday, a woman in Northwest Texas tested positive for the omicron COVID-19 variant. Health officials are encouraging mask wearing and vaccinations to lower the possibility of a surge.

One Southeast Texas health official said the region is not seeing booster shot hesitancy. Officials believe Southeast Texans are opting for an extra dose of protection.

“The majority of individuals coming in at this time are for boosters,” Judith Smith, Port Arthur health director, said.

On Friday, the Port Arthur Health department vaccinated 308 people.

“Now, we have been over the last couple of weeks,” Smith said. “We have been at least over 200. But Friday, we hadn't seen 300 in a while.”

Despite the increase of Southeast Texans rolling up their sleeves to get a booster shot, there are some people who have not received their first dose.

“We want to encourage them, you know, I know that some people will, you know, not get the vaccine at all,” Smith said.

In Jefferson County, 49.1 percent of people ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. However, only 10.8 percent of those have received their booster shot.

With the state of Texas reporting its first positive omicron case on Monday, health officials are encouraging Southeast Texans to not wait to get a booster.

“It's not the general recommendation because again, we're trying to increase everyone's acceptance of the vaccine and make sure that safety is the most important thing,” Dr. Msonthi Levine, internal medicine physician, said.

While Levine does not think health officials know how effective current booster shots are against the omicron variant, he believes they will offer some type of protection.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding the new variant. Levine believes vaccines and masks are the key to avoiding a surge.

“It will still allow us to offer some sense of control with the pandemic some are better than none,” Levine said.

Southeast Texans wanting to go to the Port Arthur Health Department to get their booster shot or first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine do not need an appointment. Vaccinations can be received at the Texas Artist's Museum in Port Arthur, every Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Beaumont Health Department does require an appointment.