Southeast Texas health officials clear up confusion concerning at-home COVID-19 tests

BEAUMONT, Texas — With a post-holiday COVID-19 surge taking place throughout the nation, the need for at-home testing kits have increased.

Even though people all over the nation are turning to at-home tests, there is still a great deal of confusion concerning the reliability of them.

“It’s somewhat accurate if the person is following instructions exactly so they can get it right,” Beverly Hickman, Beaumont resident said. “Rapid tests are sometimes wonderful and sometimes not.”

Southeast Texas doctors said that while at-home testing can be confusing, there are benefits to both the PCR and antigen tests.

Health officials believe the at-home tests are incredibly convenient and serve a critical purpose. Experts said once a person tests positive for COVID-19, they can then adhere to Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to take necessary steps.

“We need to know answers right now at the point of care,” Msonthi Levine, Beaumont physician, said. “So, companies have come out with these at-home tests, and in my opinion, they're good enough to allow a person to assess whether or not they do have COVID-19 or not.”

Experts recommend the PCR test, which is the more common, molecular-reliant test. Health officials said this test is more accurate, but the results take longer.

On Sunday, Food and Drug Administration officials confirmed the antigen test is less sensitive to the omicron variant.

If you or someone you know has any COVID-19 symptoms, experts highly suggest getting tested, masking up and adhering to CDC guidelines.

“You have to think about other people other than yourself you, because it's spreading so rapidly, even though it might not be as bad as it was before,” Hickman said. “But, I think you have to get out of the mindset of its all about me but it's all about the society.”