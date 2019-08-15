BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and family will gather this week at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in Beaumont to say goodbye to local businessman Joe Tortorice, Jr.

Tortorice, 70, died on August 10 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

A Rosary will be held for the Beaumont native at 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16.

His entombment, with military honors, will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with a reception afterwards at Beaumont Country Club at 5355 Pine Street.

RELATED: Southeast Texas remembers Joe Tortorice Jr., founder of Jason's Deli

RELATED: Jason's Deli founder, president Joe Tortorice Jr. dies at 70

Tortorice, who had watched his father put a deli into his Beaumont grocery store, started his own deli in Beaumont in 1976.

He since turned that little deli in the Gateway Shopping Center nationwide -- with nearly 300 stores in 28 states and more than 12,000 employees.

Jason’s Deli remains a family business where Tortorice’s son Jay now owns 16 restaurants, his daughter Ashley is Director of Customer Relations and his son Rob is Chief Operating Officer.

Although Jason’s Deli made him a resounding success, Tortorice once said he considered "success" taking ownership of the well-being of others.

Tortorice, who had a passion for God, was very active in the Catholic Church and in the Kolbe Prison Ministry through the Diocese of Beaumont.

He was the director for the ministry’s retreat at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont and on Monday nights would visit the inmates to read scripture with them.

In the past year when Tortorice’s illness kept him from those Monday night visits, the inmates would pray for him, according to Steve McGaha, Director of Criminal Justice at the Diocese of Beaumont.

Tortorice raised over $1 million for MD Anderson through fundraisers at Jason's Deli locations. The hospital remembered him as a "passionate supporter" who helped raise money to advance cancer prevention and survivorship.