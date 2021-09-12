Church, foster parent group spreading Christmas cheer with presents to Southeast Texas children

An organization took on the task of gift-giving to 60 children who live right here in Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas organization is spreading Christmas cheer to foster children in need. With more than 30,000 Texas children in foster care, it's a welcome gift.



The organization took on the task of gift-giving to 60 of those children who live right here in Southeast Texas.

First Baptist Church of Orange is where gifts were brought to give foster kids and early Christmas, and the pastor said it was all about spreading the love of Christ.

"They were all so excited just like laughing and playing and just, like amazing," Misti Grooms said.



Christmas came early for Southeast Texas foster children. Grooms is the vice president of the Golden Triangle Foster Parent Association.

She was once a foster parent then adopted four children, and now she continues to work for a cause close to her heart.



"A lot of kids that never celebrated Christmas finally get to celebrate that but there's also that loss of their biological family," Grooms said.



So Grooms made sure those kids got the Christmas they deserve. They filled out a wish list and the members of First Baptist Church of Orange purchased those wish list items of the 60 foster children.

Pastor Josh Fults said as Christians, their goal is to help those in need.



"We were super excited to see some kids get to enjoy a good Christmas and to know that they're loved and hopefully that'll point them to an even bigger love from the lord," Fults said.



Grooms said she was blown away by the number of toys and love that was given to the children by the church.



"The joy I got seeing them be so excited and having something of their own and just having a little piece of Christ shared with them this Christmas is amazing," Grooms said.



Grooms said it doesn’t stop here. There’s a great need for foster homes in Southeast Texas, and around this time of year, foster kids have a hard time adjusting.



"Why am I not with my family, but then a great joy of like, oh, we have all these gifts and they're trying to make us feel loved and cared for and so I think it's very mixed for most children,” Grooms said.



Grooms said they are always looking for people to join and donate to the foster parents association, so if you’re interested, you can go to gtfpa.com.