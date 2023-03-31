Southeast Texas Food Bank holding t-shirt design contest for elementary students

The contest is open to all elementary school students through the fifth grade in the counties served by the food bank.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas Food Bank is holding a T-shirt design contest to support "Hunger Action Month" coming up in September.

Food banks across the country observe September as "Hunger Action Month" with September 23 designated as "Hunger Action Day."

"Orange is the color of hunger," according to FeedingTexas.org.

The contest is open to all elementary school students through the fifth grade in the counties served by the food bank.

These are...

Jefferson

Orange

Hardin

Tyler

Jasper

Newton

Polk

Sabine

Entries should be submitted by email to the the Southeast Texas Food Bank by March 31, 2023.

The winning t-shirt designer will receive a $50 gift card and t-shirts for their entire class.

Once the winning design is picked it will take a few weeks for the shirts to be printed but they should be available by May 1, 2023.

