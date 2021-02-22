SETX Food Bank impacted by winter storm, seeking donations to help replenish supplies

Winter storm impacting grocery story food chain supply as well as Texas crops

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was a winter storm that brought disruption across Texas. Among those impacted -- the local food banks.

The South East Texas Food Bank is among those to have their supply chain disrupted by the aftermath of the winter storm.

"The Food Bank's fleet, equipment, facilities and operations have been adversely impacted by the extremely low temperatures, and hazardous road conditions hindered our staff and volunteers from getting to our building safely," said Jimmy Sparks, President/CEO of Southeast Texas Food Bank.

Sparks says that the food supply chain will impact their operations because food pantries rely on donations from grocery chains. When those shelves run bare, like we've seen across parts of Texas, there is less to share with food pantries.

"Between the current strain on grocery stores and the potential for huge damage to the state's agricultural sector, this storm could hamper food access for weeks to come," the Food Bank said on its website. "At this point, it's impossible to know the extent of the losses."

The winter storm and deep freeze impacted the state's citrus and vegetable crops.

