Southeast Texas Food Bank dealing with shortages ahead of holidays. Here’s how you can ‘Share your Christmas’

She said the past year has been tough on food distributors.



"What has not only inflation done, what has the food supply chain done, what has getting other supplies in done to increasing costs to get food to this area," Newhouse said.



It's forced the food bank to cast a wider net.



"Cast that rod wide across the country and look for who can bring us the food," Newhouse said.



And in some cases even cast it to other countries.



"What people may not realize, the turkeys we've given out this year, those came out of Canada,” Newhouse said. "We look at every avenue possible in order to get food into the area so that we can get it back out to those people who need it."



And around the holidays, people are a little more willing to give.



"Of course we see more people donate around the holidays because again, everyone looks at their blessings and are hoping that everyone else can have those same blessings," Newhouse said.



But Newhouse offers the reminder that those blessings shouldn't stop when the holidays are done.



"The reality is, we need those blessings in Southeast Texas, all year long," Newhouse said.



Whether it's making a cash donation, volunteering, or offering food, the foodbank is always looking for help. For more information about getting involved, you can visit setxfoodbank.org