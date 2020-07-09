Southeast Texas Food Bank is helping support Hurricane Laura victims, and need your help to keep doing it

If you're interested in helping you can sign up to volunteer or donate by going to the food bank's website

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Southeast Texas Food Bank is still in need of more volunteers after Hurricane Laura swept through the area, leaving tens of thousands without power.

A spokesperson says the food bank is also in need of donations to continue to buy food for families that need it.

In the days following Laura, the food bank has been part of food distribution in some of the hardest hit Texas counties. Volunteer activities have been held to add to the 'disaster food box inventory' to assist with ongoing relief efforts, especially in Orange County.

