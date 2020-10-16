Southeast Texas Food Bank helps replenish pantries, fridges following hurricane

On Thursday the food bank distributed food to around 300 families in need.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas Food Bank is helping those who are still recovering from Hurricane Laura and now Delta with special food distributions services this week.

On Thursday the food bank distributed food to around 300 families in need across the street from Cristo Rey Catholic Church.

Khristella Joseph, of Port Arthur, who had to throw away spoiled food as a result of power outages was one of those people.

"It would be nice if the lights would stop going out," Joseph said.

"Then it takes, you know it's taken two, three weeks before you can get your lights back on, then you're losing all your food and stuff at the house," she said.

She and her mom, Brenda Miller, were picking up food for their family including Joseph's grandmother who also had been stuck at home with no power.

"Well I have a grandmother that's 94-years-old that can't get out, so, you know, we're responsible for looking in on her, feeding her too," Joseph said.

It's been hard to find food, especially healthy food according to Joseph.

"If you go to the store and you try to buy groceries most of the shelves are empty. You can't find what you need," she said.

They're grateful to receive nutritious food from the food bank so they don't have to eat as much fast food.

The pair were also very appreciative of the many contractors and power crews who have worked hard recently to get utilities back up and running.

There will be two more food distributions this week, including Friday at 10 a.m. at Harvest for Lost Souls and Saturday at 9 a.m. at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church. Both are in Beaumont.