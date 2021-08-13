Nourishing bodies and souls | Southeast Texas Food Bank asks for community help to regrow enrichment garden

It only takes a few supplies and faith the size of a mustard seed.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Due to heavy rain washing out the fruits of their labor, the Southeast Texas Food Bank is asking for the help of the community to regrow their recently added enrichment garden.

Replanting will take place Saturday Aug. 14, 2021, so the community can continue to thrive.

The Southeast Texas Food Bank is having to bounce back from floods, freezes and animals that ruined the recently planted garden.

“That's okay though, because it gives us an opportunity with our volunteers to be able to remove it all, till up that soil and start again,” Tamara Jarrell, Southeast Texas Food Bank volunteer services and community relation manager, said.

Jarrell has taken on the growing task of feeding Southeast Texans not only to nourish people's bodies, but also to nourish their souls.

“I thought, ‘Let's start the garden,’ so that was our first door,” she said, “We started in April last year and it has been fabulous. I was hoping that it would be even bigger.”

It only takes a few supplies and faith the size of a mustard seed to get the job done, Jarrell said.

“You can take some palates or what somebody else might call trash and turn it into a garden,” Jarrell said. “The more help that we get, the more love we can put into the garden.”

It will only take all that and, “Thyme! Lemon thyme is growing by my clock. That's our garden joke, but it's not really a joke. It's really time,” Jarrell said.

The garden is meant to replenish those that need it most.

“This is our enrichment garden,” Jarrell said. “It's not meant to be a full-service, feeding-everybody garden. This is for everyone to come and get their hands dirty and experience gardening.”

With COVID-19, the need for the garden is greater than ever. It comes at a time when people not only need to eat, but also to survive both physically and mentally, Jarrell said.

“This is something that's plentiful,” Jarrell said. “It just shows us that this enrichment garden really is proving to be very beneficial to the community.”