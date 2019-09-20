ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — If you'd like to help people who have flood damage due to Imelda, Orange County is accepting the following donations:
- Cleaning supplies
- Mold remediation supplies
- Small tools for gutting homes
- Box fans
No clothing will be accepted.
These donations will be accepted at the Orange County Airport located at 2640 State Hwy 87, Orange, TX 77630 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Points of Distribution (PODS) lists will be made available as soon as they are identified and confirmed.
