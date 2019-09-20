ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — If you'd like to help people who have flood damage due to Imelda, Orange County is accepting the following donations:

  • Cleaning supplies
  • Mold remediation supplies
  • Small tools for gutting homes
  • Box fans                             

No clothing will be accepted.

These donations will be accepted at the Orange County Airport located at 2640 State Hwy 87, Orange, TX 77630 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Points of Distribution (PODS) lists will be made available as soon as they are identified and confirmed.

RELATED: Here's an aerial view of the flooding in Jefferson County

RELATED: Beaumont ISD to resume classes on Thursday, with some exceptions

RELATED: Shelters for Southeast Texas residents evacuating Imelda floodwaters

RELATED: Rivers crested? Roads closed? Your flooding questions answered


                       

    