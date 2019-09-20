ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — If you'd like to help people who have flood damage due to Imelda, Orange County is accepting the following donations:

Cleaning supplies

Mold remediation supplies

Small tools for gutting homes

Box fans

No clothing will be accepted.

These donations will be accepted at the Orange County Airport located at 2640 State Hwy 87, Orange, TX 77630 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Points of Distribution (PODS) lists will be made available as soon as they are identified and confirmed.

