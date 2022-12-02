Southeast Texas first responders gather to raise money for beloved EMT recovering from stroke

Misty Wright and her family said the support has been overwhelming.

ORANGE, Texas — Friends and colleagues of an area first responder gathered on Saturday to support and raise money for her while she is in recovery.

Misty Wright is recovering from a stroke she suffered while on the job. Wright has been an EMT in Orange for more than 20 years.

Wright’s friends and family members gathered at the Baptist Hospital in Orange to show support for their loved one.

Those in attendance waited in lines for barbeque, links and crawfish. All proceeds from the event will go to Wright to help her cover her medical expenses.

Firefighters, police officers and EMTs from all over Southeast Texas went to support their co-worker. Wright and her family said the support has been overwhelming.

“It’s hard it really is,” Wright said. “I’m not used to being on this end of it, I'm used to helping everybody. I’m going to get back out there. I’m going to be back on that ambulance one day. I’m going to get better.”

