Southeast Texas group honors recipients at first-ever Hispanic Impact awards

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Hispanic Proactive Coalition hosted its first-ever Hispanic Impact awards ceremony Thursday evening.
They recognized many members in Southeast Texas who have made a positive impact for the Hispanic community within categories like education, media, and business, as well as Dreamers and non-Hispanic allies.
One of those honored was former 12News reporter Juan Rodriguez.
He was honored for his Impact as a Dreamer. Rodriguez said his entire family shares in that dream.
“You know, this is something that not only I appreciate, but my parents appreciate,” Rodriguez said. “Their hard work and being able to teach me and being the first-ever college graduate to showing the Hispanic community and the community as a whole, the importance of going to school, getting an education, becoming a professional. This award means this falls under our shoulders and for the generations to come.”
Rodriguez now works in communications in Austin, for the state of Texas.
The group also recognized father Luis Urriza, a 100-year-old Beaumont priest, with a lifetime achievement award.
