Southeast Texas group honors recipients at first-ever Hispanic Impact awards

They recognized many members in Southeast Texas who have made a positive impact for the Hispanic community within categories like education, media, and business, as well as Dreamers and non-Hispanic allies.

One of those honored was former 12News reporter Juan Rodriguez. He was honored for his Impact as a Dreamer. Rodriguez said his entire family shares in that dream.

“You know, this is something that not only I appreciate, but my parents appreciate,” Rodriguez said. “Their hard work and being able to teach me and being the first-ever college graduate to showing the Hispanic community and the community as a whole, the importance of going to school, getting an education, becoming a professional. This award means this falls under our shoulders and for the generations to come.”