HAMSHIRE, Texas — A Southeast Texas family is carrying on a tradition to honor their father in an unusual, colorful way.

If you've traveled down Highway 365 near the Hillebrandt Bayou Bridge in Jefferson County, you're probably noticed something peculiar on the side of the road -- a pink tree.

If you look to the north side of the road, you'll see the colorful trunk, painted to remember Louis Sain.

Louis Sain's son Brian says his dad used the color pink to help his vision.

"Dad had a big shop and a ton of tools. But as he got older his eyesight started failing on him," Sain said. "So, he would paint his tools hot pink so he would find them."

On May 25, 2008, the day before Memorial Day, Louis Sain was coming home from an out-of-state trip when tragedy struck.



"He fell asleep at the wheel, and hit this tree. His car flipped over into this ditch and he drowned, passed away right here," Sain said.

He died at the age of 69, but his memory lives on.



Thanks to the effort of family and friends, every year, the family comes back to brighten the memory of their father.



It's not just the bright pink trunk that makes this memorial so unique.

"People will leave cans here and sometimes family will put them here, but that's the reason they're hanging there," Sain said.

The empty cans are Lone Star can, Louis Sain's favorite beer.

Keeping his memory alive serves one purpose, but Brian says it also reminds drivers passing by not to judge other and treat people with kindness.

That's a lesson he says he learned from his father at a young age.



"The golden rule, 'do onto others as you would have them do unto you.' They treated everyone that way, they always found the good in people, not the bad," Sain said.





