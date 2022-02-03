Southeast Texas family raises more than $4K for Ukrainian troops with t-shirt fundraiser

"The money will be well used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to ensure that Russian aggression is deterred."

LUMBERTON, Texas — A Ukrainian family in Southeast Texas has raised thousands of dollars for troops in Ukraine by selling t-shirts.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a March 2, 2022 newscast.)

Igor Gusvakov said the overwhelming support his family has received from their American family and friends over the past few months has been humbling. The family raised more than $4,000 for Ukrainian troops.

“From the East Coast, to Texas, and all the way to Alaska,” Guskakov said.

Guskavov gave a special thanks to Amanda Leigh Lopez. He said Lopez was, “instrumental with our t-shirt fundraiser AND direct cash donations.”

As of Wednesday, March 30, the fundraiser has raised $4,240.

“The money will be well used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to ensure that Russian aggression is deterred and millions of Ukrainian refugees are able to return home and start rebuilding their lives,” Guskavov said.

The family partnered with All For You Boutique, a Lumberton business, to make 'Stand With Ukraine' t-shirts as a fundraiser.

Gusyakov’s sister made the t-shirt designs while hiding in a bomb shelter.

Gusvakov has been in the United States for over a decade, but his family is still back home in Ukraine. He and his wife were determined to find a way to help from a distance.

Proceeds are going directly to support Ukrainian military forces. Gusyakov said he's eager to help and wants to take a strong stance by being on the right side of history.