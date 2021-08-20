Kirbyville family mourns loss of soon-to-be father after COVID-related death

After a couple days of feeling fine, he started to have trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital. A few hours later, he died

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A Kirbyville family is mourning the loss of an expectant father whose life was cut short due to complication he experienced with COVID-19.

Zachary Fairchild, 24, died of COVID-19 pneumonia on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Fairchild’s family said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 a week before he died.

After a couple days of feeling fine, he started to have trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital. A few hours later, he died.

Zachary Fairchild leaves behind his wife, Lasee Fairchild, who is expecting a baby girl. She said she cannot believe she is going to have to live life without him.

“My world just kind of crashed," she said. "My favorite day in particular was the day he found out we were going to be a mom and a dad. It was just something we always wanted.”

God already knew when Zachary Fairchild’s last day would be, but it is unfortunate that COVID-19 had to play a part in it, Lasee Fairchild said.

“I'm just grateful that God chose me to love him in those seven years, and that he loved me and our baby, my family,” she said. “I'm just grateful for his presence and his fingerprints in my life. I love him 'til the day I return to be with him.”

Lasee Fairchild goes day by day to get through the death of her husband, and she will make sure their baby, Adalee, will know how much her father loved her, she said.

The expectant father and his dad, Gary Fairchild, were about to fulfill their lifelong dream of teaching and coaching together at the Merryville Independent School District. Zachary Fairchild had already met the team and was ready to start the year, his father said.

“The whole football team came to that funeral, and he touched every one of them kids,” Gary Fairchild said. “He wasn't over there very long, but he touched every one of them in some special way.”

Gary Fairchild was in disbelief when he heard the devastating news about his son.

“He was an amazing son.” he said. “He's an amazing man. He was going be an amazing father.”

The expectant father loved to sing and be in the company of others, his father said.

"Zach lived for the Lord, that's what he wanted to do," he said. " He loved reaching people. Whoever's leading the choir in heaven, he's probably up there arguing with the director right now. He loved singing modern gospel music as well as the old hymns. God blessed him with a voice, and that voice was just unbelievable.”

Randy Jones knew Zachary Fairchild for most of his life and said Zachary took his passion for Christ everywhere he went.

“Some people can light up a room with a smile, and he was one of them” Jones said. “So, the distinguishing factor was the spirit of god that dwelled him.”

Friends and family of Zachary Fairchild said they plan to honor his memory by continuing to life day by day, and they would like to thank the Kirbyville community for reaching out and extending their love and support to them.

For those who would like to donate, a GoFundMe has been created for the family.