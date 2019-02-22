PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lawmakers are talking in Austin about extending the school year by at least one month. The education would change how the state funds schools.

"I'm not understanding when they say they are going to pay half of the cost, because we are already struggling making sure that we meet the needs of our students," said Mark Porterie, Superintendent for Port Arthur ISD.

Porterie said more time doesn't always mean quality time. He thinks extending the school year may not be the best solution to improving test scores.

"There's more things involved like home life, and teacher quality," Porterie said. "We know a lot of single parents that are doing a wonderful job, but we also know there is improvements needed in our homes."

Several teachers at the district told 12News they would support the change as long as there was an increase in salaries for contract employees and more frequent breaks for them and students during the school year. However, others feel the change would have a negative impact on the quality of education.

"What that means for teachers is that they have to reschedule their lives," Porterie said.

This proposal is still in the discussion phase.