BEAUMONT — A Southeast Texas dog rescue group is pleading for help after a tortured pup was found.

Pups in Peril is asking for help with a dog named Stubbs who was found by a mail carrier and is extremely battered and malnourished.

Angela Dodson with Pups in Peril wrote on Facebook "Rescue is tough and can be heartbreaking. Especially when we get alerted to a situation like this."

Dodson says they named him 'Stubbs' because he is missing part of this tail but it doesn't seem to be an old injury.

"Hwas noticed by a mail carrier," Dodson said. "He couldn’t walk, wouldn’t get up and as you can see from his pictures, is so skinny.

Dodson tool the dog to Wilcox Veterinary Clinic in Groves to see Dr. Brady Hanson.

Stubbs weighed in at 42 pounds, which is nearly 30 pounds less than what he should weigh.

Dr. Hanson took X-Rays and confirmed that Stubbs had been previously tortured which explains why he can't walk.

They found pellets all over his body as well as a broken pelvis and his back is broken near his sacrum.

Stubbs was starved, dehydrated and anemic and he also suffered from hookworms.

"He is now on IV fluids and Dr. Hanson has given him antibiotics, a pain shot, etc and says after a few days of fluids and food...he scarfed down a whole can of I/D while we were there... he will be cleared for surgery to fix his back," Dodson said.

This pup has already been through so much in his short three years of live bit he still finds th strength to wag his tail with joy of a good tomorrow.

Dodson says that he will undergo surgery soon to fix his back but they are asking the community for help.

Donations for Stubbs can be called in directly to Wilcox Vet Clinic at (409) 962 - 9668 or made to the groups PayPal at PupsinPeril@gmail.com.

Stubbs will also be in need of medical foster care.

"He is super sweet and the woman whose driveway we picked him up out of says he was great with her kids even after he collapsed," Dodson said. "We know he is in good hands with Dr. Hanson and his staff and will finally know what love is."

© 2018 KBMT