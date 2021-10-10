Southeast Texas doctors say there is still a long way to go in treating mental health crisis

Doctors said it is important to increase access to mental health care because many people are not seeking treatment early on.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas doctors said the on-going mental health crisis is an issue that does not get the attention it deserves at both national and local levels.

Dr. Msonthi Levine said the global pandemic played a major role in highlighting the on-going mental health crisis. He said the amount of exposure to technology and information has overwhelmed many people and caused them to feel undue depression and anxiety.

“I just don't think the human brain, human emotions, I just don't think we're ready for all of this access," Levine said.

The Southeast Texas doctor said it is important for people to treat any stress or anxiety they may feel before it leads to more severe, long-term mental illnesses.

“If it goes unrecognized it can wreak alot of havoc on a patient's life, just like an untreated cancer, just like untreated diabetes,” Levine said.

Doctors said it is important to increase access to mental health care because many people are not seeking treatment early on. When left untreated, anxiety or depression can lead to emotional instability, Levine said.

“They tend to make irrational decisions, and we've seen a lot of that on television with just shootings, and all of the social media out there with road rage, and with all the mask wearing, and people just arguing and fighting in public,” Levine said.

Levine feels that while it is good to devote at least one day to mental health around the world, the crisis deserves more attention and resources than it has had in the past.

“We need to again increase the access to healthcare professionals,” Levine said. “Again, just to be that sounding board for someone who's confused, who's anxious, who's tense.”

Members of the Southeast Texas medical community said that while mental health care can be hard to find, there are services within the community like the Spindletop Center in Beaumont and the Medical Center of Southeast Texas’ that provide treatment.

Southeast Texas health professionals said sometimes those struggling with mental health just need someone to talk to and that lending a listening ear can go a long way.

“Let them sit down and decompress and get it out. Nine times out of 10, once they just say it and they get it out, they feel so much better,” Levine said.

Facilities in Texas that provide mental health services

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

(Spanish) National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 888-628-9454 (press 1)

Suicide and Crisis Center for North Texas: 214-828-1000

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255 or text HOME to 838255

The Trevor Project: 866-488-7386 or text START to 678678

National Alliance on Mental Health NAMI: 800-950-6264

Crisis Text Line: text HOME to 741741

Trans Lifeline: 877-565-8860