Southeast Texas defense attorney says mental illness could complicate Yovahnis Roque's capital murder trial

Ultimately, it will be up for the jury to decide whether Yovahnis Roque was insane at the time he allegedly committed the murder

ORANGE, Texas — The trial for an Orange County father charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of his 2-year-old daughter begins Tuesday.

Yovahnis Roque, 28, told investigators he believed his daughter Savanna Roque, 2, had an electronic chip in her head, and he needed to get it out. Police said Yovahnis Roque used a hammer in the fatal attack.

Ryan Gertz, Roque’s defense attorney, previously told 12News he believes Roque was criminally insane at the time of the brutal murder.

James Makin is a well-known Southeast Texas defense attorney who is not connected to this case. He offered his insights on the upcoming trial and said in his 40 years of defending suspects, he has never seen a case like this.

“Here, I think the hammer, and the blood and all just really adds to the gruesomeness,” Makin said.

Makin predicts that a trial like this one could last anywhere from four to six weeks.

“Well, it's a real hard case and it goes to, you know, as a society, do we hold people who are mentally ill, you know, for the consequences of their actions,” Makin said.

During Roque's first court appearance, he could be heard saying the government made him do it and “this is fake, it’s all fake.” At one point he repeated, “I don’t know what you want from me.” He also said the government was controlling him and he did not kill his daughter.

“I think the case is overwhelming here that he was, you know, mentally ill at the time of this,” Makin said.

Ultimately, it will be up for the jury to decide whether Roque was insane at the time he allegedly committed the murder, Makin said.

“Well, the insanity defense, if they formally, you know, file that and have given notice, you know, its one doctor saying one thing and another doctor saying another thing," Makin said. "It's up to the jury to believe it."

If found guilty, Roque could face life in prison or the death penalty.

“Here, they’re seeking the death penalty,” Makin said. “With all of the facts of this case, it's not surprising at all.”

12News will cover the trial on air and online Tuesday, as opening statements begin.