Southeast Texas dance pioneer Marsha Woody Zummo dies at 85

Marsha Zummo founded the Beaumont Civic Ballet Company and served as the founding director since 1971.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Marsha Woody Zummo, a beloved Southeast Texas dance director died Sunday, Feb. 21 at the age of 85.

Born on Christmas day in 1935, Marsha Zummo brought a special gift of her own into the world. At the age of six, she began her dance training under the late Judith T. Sproule, according to an obituary from Broussard’s Mortuary.

Marsha Zummo received her early education in Beaumont. She graduated from Vidor High School at 16-years-old and attended Lamar University. She later founded the Marsha Woody Academy of Dance in 1956. In the same year, she married Mike Zummo, and the two had a daughter together.

Marsha studied under many of the country’s great dance masters such as Robert Joffrey, Ben Stevenson, and David Howard, and others.

Marsha Zummo's vision and goals to always strive for excellence in dance education in contribution to the community continues today through her daughter. She was a mentor to many students and spent most of her life helping others.

Marsha Zummo founded the Beaumont Civic Ballet Company and served as the founding director since 1971.

Her dreams and accomplishments convinced the board of directors and community that a premier dance company was needed in the Beaumont-Southeast Texas area. The Beaumont Civic Ballet became the first regional dance company in the area.

Marsha Zummo went on to serve on the Regional Dance America Southwest Board as president and membership chairman. As president, she and the Beaumont Civic Ballet hosted the 1987 Regional Ballet Festival held in Beaumont. It brought over 750 dancers and supporting guests to the Southeast Texas community.

After a fulfilling career, Marsha Zummo retired at age 80, leaving the business to her daughter Monique Zummo Steinhagen. She passed away Sunday in the presence of her family at her home in Chappell Hill, Texas.

Memorial contributions for Marsha Zummo may be made to the Beaumont Civic Ballet, 3717 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas, 77706.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a Christian Vigil at 6 p.m. at Broussard’s Mortuary in Beaumont.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in Beaumont.

A private graveside service will be held later at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Beaumont.