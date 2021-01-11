Southeast Texas cycling community stressing importance of safe driving after crash leads to death of elderly cyclists

The fatal crash took place on Saturday, October 30, in Liberty County along FM 787 shortly after 11 a.m.

LIBERTY, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas cycling community are mourning the loss of one of their own who died thousands of miles away from home.

Cyclists are stressing the importance of safe driving after a crash involving six bicyclists and a Ford Focus in Liberty County resulted in the death of an elderly man.

“It’s gut wrenching when something like this happens,” Eric Bender, owner of Bicycle Sports in Beaumont, said.

After hearing news of the “heartbreaking” accident, Bender reached out to members of the cycling community to see if they were involved, he said. The crash has the cycling community on edge.

“Please be more attentive when you're driving,” Bender said. “Realize that you're driving a deadly weapon. It's like a gun, like a loaded gun with no safety. If you're not paying attention, you could kill people. It's dangerous. You could kill yourself.”

Kent Wospeka, 51 of Mass., was on a cross-county bicycling trip, when he and two others were struck by a driver who failed to control their speed. The group was riding from San Diego to Saint Augustine, Fla.

All three bicyclists were airlifted to Texas-area hospitals. Two are currently in critical condition receiving treatment, and Wospeka later died from his injuries.

Wospeka served as board member for Montserrat College of Art. The university’s president, Dr. Kurt Steinberg, released a statement saying in part that Wospeka, "helped grow the college’s endowment and set it up for future success."

In a separate quote, Steinberg said in part that Wospeka, “will be deeply missed and warmly remembered.”

Members of cycling community said that while Wospeka did die nearly 2 thousand miles from home, that does not mean he died alone. Members of the cycling community plan to continue to rally around him and hope for safer measures for bicyclists.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Erik Burse said the driver of the Ford Focus was not injured, stayed at the scene of crash, and cooperated with troopers.

“He hasn't been charged as of yet, and he did not leave the scene," Burse said.