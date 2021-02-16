Southeast Texas currently spared from major power outages as freezing temperatures leave millions in the dark

Entergy has not announced any rolling blackouts, but they are asking Southeast Texans to conserve energy as best as possible.

LUMBERTON, Texas — On the coldest night in decades, nearly 500 homes and businesses in Jefferson County don't have electricity.

Southeast Texas has been spared from the major outages affecting the state as of Monday night.

As many as 4.3 million Texans are in the dark Monday night because one of the state's power grids can't keep up with demand.

The electricity remains on, but it doesn't mean we're in the clear just yet.

Most of Texas is connected to something called ERCOT or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. It's the grid that's in trouble Monday night.

Southeast Texas and Entergy are on an entirely different grid.

Entergy is part of a different provider network, called MISO, or Midcontinent Independent System Operator. And now they want you to conserve power, too.

Entergy put out a statement tonight saying, "High electrical power demand has caused a power shortage, and issues caused by the freeze are impacting generation units and transmission lines."

Here's why the situation is so challenging. Our power grids are designed for summer days when Texans blast their air conditioner. The grid doesn't perform well in wintry weather.

“You have a mix of power plants, some of which can’t get enough gas to burn and others of which weren't designed well enough to be able to operate under colder and sleet conditions that they weren't prepared for,” said Ed Hirs, a University of Houston Economics lecturer.

And here's the bad news, for people who have lost power around the state.

ERCOT won't be able to get the power working again until they get their generators back online. That could happen midday Tuesday.

Again, Entergy has not announced any rolling blackouts, but they are asking Southeast Texans to conserve as best you can.