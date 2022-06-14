Southeast Texas community mourning the loss of beloved restaurant owner Oscar Joseph LeBlanc Sr.

He died Saturday, June 11, 2022, surrounded by friends and family at his home.

ORANGE, Texas — The Southeast Texas community is mourning the loss of the owner of the Bluebird Fish Camp restaurant in Orange.

Oscar Joseph LeBlanc Sr., died Saturday, June 11, 2022, surrounded by friends and family at his home, according to the Colonial Memorial Chapel.

Leblanc was a man who was known to love his community. After Hurricane Laura, Bluebird Fish Camp fed linemen who worked to restore power in Orange County. LeBlanc gladly welcomed them.

The Orange community returned that love when Leblanc and his family needed it most. In May 2021, Leblanc was shot multiple times during what police believed was a robbery.

Leblanc had to be transferred to a Houston hospital and underwent multiple surgeries.

While he was in the hospital, community members said there was a hole at the Bluebird Fish Camp restaurant. Loyal customers previously told 12News they would walk in just waiting for him to say his greeting of, “Hey, how you doing today.”

After he returned home, the family previously told 12News it was the overwhelming support of the community that made a difference during those hard times. Several businesses partnered for Barbeque dinners, raffles, and auctions to raise money to ease the family's financial load.

The family said the gesture embodied everything good about Orange.

Funeral arrangements

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the beloved restaurant owner. A homegoing celebration is happening Monday, June 20, 2022, at Starlight Church Of God In Christ. The church is located at 2800 Bob Hall Road and service begins at 11 a.m.

Visitation begins at 9 am until the time of service. The interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.