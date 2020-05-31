BEAUMONT, Texas — For four consecutive nights, tension has boiled over for protesters all over the country. Among the thousands of demonstrators is Beaumont community activist Deondre Moore.

Standing up for human rights is a big part of who Deondre Moore is.



After he saw the video of a police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, he knew what he needed to do next.



For the past two days, Deondre Moore, a Beaumont native, has spent time protesting in Minneapolis with a group of friends.



The fuel behind his rage is the death of Floyd and several other individuals who have died at the hands of law enforcement and white supremacists.



Minnesota officials are reporting that majority of the rioters that are causing problems are from outside of the state.

But, Moore believes that this is a fight worth fighting for.



"The hope is to come back home and be safe and sound. Unfortunately, we're in the time we're we don't know if that's gonna happen. I don't think that is going to happen. I hope that it does; I pray that it does. I pray that things go smoothly, but if they don't, at least we know that all of this was in the name of justice and equality," Moore said.



The officer who restrained Floyd was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.



As for Moore, he says he plans on being in Minneapolis as long as he's needed.

RELATED: Minneapolis police officers fired after death of man recorded saying 'I can't breathe'

RELATED: George Floyd's family remembers him as 'everybody's favorite' friend, cousin

RELATED: Man who died while being restrained by fired Minneapolis cop was from Houston, NAACP says

RELATED: Cities prepare for more unrest, some states call in National Guard

RELATED: George Floyd rally: 137 arrests, 8 officers injured during Houston protest, HPD says

RELATED: In unusual move, US embassies in Africa speak up on Floyd

Also on 12Newsnow.com..

NASA, SpaceX launch updates: Astronauts Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley headed for ISS after successful launch

Two shot at Port Arthur apartment complex after fight, police say

Beaumont reports 11 new cases Saturday, new cases continue downward trend in Southeast Texas





