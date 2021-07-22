Southeast Texas colleges preparing for new challenges as students return to in-person learning in fall

President Betty Reynard said they're preparing for the fall while keeping safety in mind.



"Right now, our classrooms look just like they did, you know, a couple years ago. It's, you know, back to the traditional classroom," Reynard said.



This fall, Lamar University in Beaumont will also be offering face-to-face instruction at 60 and 80 percent capacity. The university states they will be offering free vaccines to students and faculty, saying in part:



“We highly encourage all faculty, staff and students to remain vigilant and exercise personal accountability in ensuring the health and safety of our campus community."



Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order GA-36 states that institution will not be able to require facemasks on campus. So, university officials say everyone will have to do their part, writing quote:



“We'll make every effort to follow all the recommendations of the CDC guidelines and the state health departments to make sure that we're doing whatever we can to mitigate any chance of infections on campus," Reynard said.



A Lamar University student said with the previous safety measures that were put in place, she is ready for face-to-face instruction.



"I still feel safe on campus, no matter the percentage that they go to this because they're still going to implement if you want to wear masks you can wear a mask," student Amber said.



Reynard said after a year of uncertainty, students are excited to return to normal instruction.



"They're very willing to do the things that we ask them to do, to make sure that they can continue their education," Reynard said.

