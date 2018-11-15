BEAUMONT — As temperatures fall to around freezing Wednesday night, many people will be reaching for an extra blanket or coat to stay warm. Some may even turn to certain foods and drinks to help them get through the chilly weather.

We decided to check out some Southeast Texan's cold weather rituals.

Keira Dupar and James Platt agree, bundling up and layering is the best way to keep warm during the cold temperatures.

"As soon as the cold hits, you got to bundle up," said Platt.

Brian Hickey, on the other hand, isn't as affected by the cold. In fact, coming from Buffalo, New York, he's got a totally different opinion on what cold really is.

"I don't even have a winter jacket here," explained Hickey.

Dupar and Platt were in agreement, cold weather calls for warm food at Sertino's. Cody Sterling has worked at Sertino's for years now. He's seen people's ordering habits change throughout the seasons.

"This is definitely the time for like pumpkin spice and like pumpkin pie flavoring and, you know, cinnamon," said Sterling.

Sertino's offers a variety of cold and hot foods, but we decided to checkout what was going on at the ice cream shops. Madalynn Mox has spent a couple of years working at Sub Zero. She said it slows down a little during the colder seasons, but not enough to really affect business. The loyal customers will still be there to get their ice cream.

