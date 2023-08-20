Southeast Texas church members create, support school in East Africa

The church is supporting dozens of children in East Africa by giving them a free education.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas church is going out of its way to give the gift of education to young students more than 8,000 miles away in Africa.

The students that Golden Triangle Church on the Rock in Beaumont is working to educate aren't in Texas or even in the U.S. or on this continent.

The church has started a learning program in East Africa supporting dozens of children by giving them a free education.

Church on the Rock leaders believe education is they key to unlocking a better life.

After visiting a city in Kenya on a mission trip they knew they had to do more to help.

"I tell people it is the saddest place I've ever been but yet I long to go back and help them," says Teena Phillips.

Once again Southeast Texans are lending a helping hand but not to families in our backyard but on the other side of the world. They're doing it through education.

"The school was really birthed out of a ministry that began at the Gioto dump site in Nakuru, Kenya," explains Katie Anderson

Anderson works at the Beaumont church where they started "the Key Learning Center" in May.

"It's a big dream that we have, but we're dreamers here and so we're just taking one step at a time," Anderson says.

"We already have the pre-school, so the next steps is we'll have have is grades first through third."

Because of congregation members like Sondra Nelson and Ben Lancaster 90 kids at the site are getting a free education through the KE Resources Child Sponsorship program.

"I had an opportunity to visit the school," Nelson said. "They greeted us with their uniforms they sang for us."

The church built 33 homes at the site and gave out medical care.

"I sponsor a little boy from Gioto and I took him a Spiderman backpack and he was just so very grateful," Nelson told 12News. "He held on to that backpack for dear life."

Church members believe education will put the the kids on a path to success.

"It's literally the way out," Lancaster explains. "An education gives them hope. An education gives them a future life beyond what they can comprehend now."

Church members plan to have the new school opened by January just in time for when kindergarten students will be moving to the first grade. according to Anderson.