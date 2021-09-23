Southeast Texas investigators see rise in catalytic converter thefts over past year

RELATED: Thieves steal catalytic converters off Port Arthur church vans



"We've seen the big influx now we think because of some of the prices of the precious metals that are inside the catalytic converters," Dean said.



The one metal that has thieves seeing dollar signs is rhodium. It’s worth thousands of dollars an ounce.



Some vehicles like Toyotas have multiple catalytic converters, so they're commonly targeted.



"When you do that in quantity like we talked about earlier, that number's just gonna go up,” Dean said.



Josh Cortez is a mechanic at Cortez Car Care. He said catalytic converters contain a screen that helps filter harmful emissions from your vehicle. That screen, according to Cortez, is also valuable.



"What they're looking to do is open these up and get these precious metals that make up this screen and sell those off because that's where the money's at," Cortez said.



Cortez said the price of metal has gone up, which makes these catalytic converters even more attractive to thieves.



He said if you become a victim, replacing a catalytic converter is going to set you back.



"A new one they can range anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 for a new converter, and a lot of times these parts are on backorder because there's different delays through the pandemic," Cortez said.



But thieves be warned. There's a tougher punishment if you get caught. A new bill signed by Gov. Greg Abbott makes this kind of crime a felony.



"We are catching these little groups of people doing this, and the prosecution is going to be on a felony amount," Dean said.