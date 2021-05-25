Some Southeast Texas car lots low on inventory amid microchip shortage brought on by pandemic

There is still a way for you to buy your dream car and it involves a lot of patience.

SILSBEE, Texas — Southeast Texas car dealerships are feeling the pinch as ripple effects of the pandemic continue with manufacturers across the country facing supply chain disruptions.

There's been a drop in production that's been pretty extreme and it's all because of a microchip shortage.

It's actually leading to fewer cars on lots across some Southeast Texas dealerships and it could take a year for inventory levels to get back to normal.

There is still a way for you to buy your dream car and it involves a lot of patience according to Charlie Ozan, a salesman at Moore Chevrolet Buick GMC in Silsbee.

“Why is this happening is because there is a shortage in people needing chips,” Ozan explains.

It's big problem with a tiny explanation.... Microchips.

Semiconductors are built into almost every part of every car and now dealerships like Moore Chevrolet Buick GMC are running low on inventory.

“We started the month with 55 cars now this next month we are going to start with 12," Ozan said.

Those numbers are much less than their normal supply according to Ozan.

Before the pandemic it wasn't uncommon to see around 300 cars on their lot in Silsbee.

The dealer used to receive between 25 and 30 new cars each week but then the pandemic hit and that number dropped.

“Right now we are probably getting four to six,: Ozan said of the news cars now trickling in.

When manufacturers are finally able to get the chips Ozan says they go right into "sold orders."

It's not ideal if you're shopping for a new ride but there's hope.

You just need to have a little patience he says.

“We are able to order vehicles. So if you are not in a crunch and you know, 'hey I can wait three, four maybe five months.' Then hey we sit down and order exactly what you want,” Ozan explained.

This trend isn't impacting every dealership in the area and if you see a full car lot in Southeast Texas there could be several factors Ozan said.

Those dealer’s car manufacturers could have the chips or it could all be about car placement on the lot so that it appears more full.

The dealership could have simply gotten lucky and had a really strong inventory before the pandemic forced manufacturers to shut down.

The used car lots are also seeing dwindling inventory.

But, if you're looking to sell your used car you might actually get more bang for your buck!

The Kelley Blue Book says there’s been a 13% increase in used car prices.