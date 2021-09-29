Southeast Texas businesses bracing for slower mailing services ahead of the holiday season

BEAUMONT, Texas — The pandemic has created some unique challenges for small business owners. They struggled to stay open, and now they’re struggling to find enough workers.
It has led to shorter business hours and shipping delays. Now, it could impact your holiday shopping. It's a problem businesses around the country have been dealing with.
“It's just a complete and total shortage in staffing. It doesn't seem to end,” said Joe Kennedy, co-owner of Texas Knucklehead Wash and Wax in Silsbee.
He's thought up many solutions but has been forced to make changes like limiting detailing services since there aren’t enough hands to wash cars.
“It comes down to closing two days a week, changing the hours. We've had to change our pay scale. We went from an hourly wage to a commission,” Kennedy said.
With the holiday season right around the corner, the dilemma surrounds retailers and mailing services expected to be on the backlog.
“If I see we are really busy, I’ve got tons of customers that I get to know on a personal basis and as fill-ins, I’ll call them and ask, ‘Hey would you like to work a couple of hours,” said Michael Manuel, the owner of La-Tee-Da boutique.
Mailing services like The United States Postal Service and United Parcel Service have already been experiencing shipping delays because of the staffing shortage.
It used to take one to three days to get a package, but starting October 1, USPS said it will take one to five days, which can also impact inventory at local retailers.
“Things that we've possibly ordered at market, like in early summer for fall, we might not get that stuff, then we don't have merchandise to sell,” Manuel said.
The boutique owner said he would prefer to have his fall and winter collections on display now.
“It gets people in the mindset of, you know, the holidays are coming,” Manuel said.
So, people can begin their holiday shopping early. He said it will save you the headache and get your gifts in your loved one's hands on time.