Southeast Texas businesses bracing for slower mailing services ahead of the holiday season

It has led to shorter business hours and shipping delays. Now, it could impact your holiday shopping. It's a problem businesses around the country have been dealing with.



“It's just a complete and total shortage in staffing. It doesn't seem to end,” said Joe Kennedy, co-owner of Texas Knucklehead Wash and Wax in Silsbee.



He's thought up many solutions but has been forced to make changes like limiting detailing services since there aren’t enough hands to wash cars.



“It comes down to closing two days a week, changing the hours. We've had to change our pay scale. We went from an hourly wage to a commission,” Kennedy said.



With the holiday season right around the corner, the dilemma surrounds retailers and mailing services expected to be on the backlog.



“If I see we are really busy, I’ve got tons of customers that I get to know on a personal basis and as fill-ins, I’ll call them and ask, ‘Hey would you like to work a couple of hours,” said Michael Manuel, the owner of La-Tee-Da boutique.



Mailing services like The United States Postal Service and United Parcel Service have already been experiencing shipping delays because of the staffing shortage.

