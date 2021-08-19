Southeast Texas school districts facing bus driver shortage amid COVID-19 surge

“You try to be as prepared as you can,” said Corey Metts with Port Arthur Independent School District.



The wheels on the bus are going 'round and 'round again, but this year some school districts have hit a bump in the road.



“There's been a shortage for quite some time,” said Alisa Spoonemoore, transportation director for Hamshire Fannett Independent School District.



“We're looking for bus drivers,” Metts said.



With set hours and weekends off, Hamshire-Fannett ISD is a smaller district, so it's already difficult to get more drivers on board.



“Most of the drivers need full time work they have to have a supplemental job, so it's hard to fill that plus with it being a split shift, so it's hard to get those positions filled,” Spoonemoore said.



Port Arthur ISD school bus drivers said they're particularly hesitant this year from the job because they're worried being close to children will expose them to COVID-19.



“Catching COVID and I think that is a contributor,” Metts said.



The national shortage of bus drivers is forcing schools like Port Arthur ISD to come up with solutions.



“Shortening the routes up to meet the demand,” Metts said.



Transportation departments are even offering incentives like a sign on bonus so they can get more drivers back on the road.



“We've increased our starting pay,” Spoonemoore said.

