Lumberton ISD mourning the loss of longtime bus driver Kayla Sheppard

"Kayla loved driving and caring for students. She will be missed by all."

LUMBERTON, Texas — The Lumberton Independent School District is mourning the loss of one of its beloved bus drivers.

Kayla Sheppard, 56, of Silsbee, died on April 13. She is remembered as a person with "a big heart and was always helpful, selfless and loving," according to her obituary on the Farmer Funeral Home website.

She worked as a school bus driver for over 30 years. Sheppard greeted children from Lumberton ISD on their daily commute for seven years. She previously worked as a bus driver for Kountze ISD.

Sheppard loved her job and the children on her bus, according to her obituary.

Lumberton ISD said Sheppard showed her many skills as a driver while participating in the Texas Association for Pupil Transportation Bus Roadeo in previous years.

"Kayla loved driving and caring for students. She will be missed by all," a statement from Lumberton ISD said in part.

Outside of the school bus, she loved hunting, fishing, and her animals. Sheppard was married to her husband for 21 years. She was a mother of two and a grandmother of five.

Funeral arrangements for Sheppard are as follows:

Visitation is set for Monday, April 18, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Farmer Funeral Home located at 415 N. 4th Street in Silsbee.

The funeral is set for Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Farmer's Funeral Home

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device