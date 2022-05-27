Southeast Texas Baile Folklorico returns this weekend after 3-year hiatus

This is their first recital and all proceeds and the show are dedicated to someone special to the dancers.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas Baile Folklorico is almost here.



The recital has been held off for 3 years thanks to the coronavirus and natural disasters. This year, it’s back to showcase traditional dances from Mexico.

This is their first recital and all proceeds and the show are dedicated to someone special to the dancers.

Alegria, happiness, and joy is a feeling Herminia Gutierrez brought to anyone who got the privilege of knowing her.

“She was such a huge impact on our group,” said dancer and director of Alergria Micaela Moreno.

Before Herminia passed away last month, Moreno, a folkloric dancer, knew Herminia for 17 years. She is putting on a recital this Saturday in her honor.

“We get the honor of her son, her daughter, and her granddaughter participating in it, so Alegria happiness joy, we're also going to remember the life that she led,” Moreno said.

The recital will feature Southeast Texas Baile Folklorico, a group dedicated to showcasing the beauty of Mexican culture.

“So when people are watching, they’re not just seeing a performance,” Moreno said. “They're actually taking a step into every region every state in Mexico that the dancers are presenting from the footwork, the skirt work, to even the positioning of their head.”

The group will be covering six of the 32 states in Mexico with different styles of dance and costumes to specific regions the way their ancestors did centuries ago.

“You're not only just doing these really beautiful moves, but you get the opportunity to educate someone in the audience who has no idea how beautiful Mexico is and their people are,” Moreno said.

The event will take place at Lamar University Saturday, May 28, 2022. Tickets are $10 and the show starts at 2 p.m.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...